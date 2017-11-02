Shreveport police investigating possible kidnapping

Shreveport police were at Sam's Town Casino investigating a possible kidnapping Nov. 2. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)

Police were at a Shreveport casino Thursday investigating a possible kidnapping that may have happened out of state.

Police responded to Sam's Town Casino to a claim from a woman who said she had been abducted.

Caddo 911 dispatch records showed the call just after 11 a.m. as a welfare concern.

Police now are questioning four out-of-state residents.

Further details are not yet available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.