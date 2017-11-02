Shreveport MEPS celebrates Halloween at Westwood Elementary

Military representatives with Shreveport MEPS spend Halloween morning with students at Westwood Elementary (Source: Shreveport MEPS)

Military representatives with Shreveport MEPS spend Halloween morning with students at Westwood Elementary (Source: Shreveport MEPS)

Shreveport MEPS Commander, U.S. Army Major, Franciso Vazquez dressed as Captain America while visiting students at Westwood Elem on Halloween (Source: Shreveport MEPS)

Members of the Shreveport Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) spent Halloween morning handing out treats to students at Westwood Elementary School.

Representatives from all branches hand-delivered more than 200 bags of candy, some of them even trading in their uniforms for costumes.

Shreveport MEPS takes pride in working with Westwood Elementary and helping on various occasions throughout the year.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.