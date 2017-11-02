Judge finds Kelvin Brown II guilty of second-degree murder of ex-girlfriend

A Caddo Parish judge has just convicted a Bossier Parish man of killing his former girlfriend.

Kelvin Dewayne Brown II, 29, of Benton was found guilty of second-degree murder of 33-year-old Alicia West. Brown chose to skip a jury trial and let a Caddo District Court judge determine whether he is guilty.

Police say that West was killed shortly after she ended their relationship in Dec. 2014.

Brown's sentencing is on Nov. 7. In Louisiana, second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.