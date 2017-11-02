AR State Police: At least 1 dead in Miller County wreck

Arkansas State Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on Thursday morning where at least one person has died.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on U.S. Highway 67 in Miller County near Highway 108. That's near a FedEx facility.

Crews are still on the scene. Traffic is being diverted onto Old Highway 67 at this time.

