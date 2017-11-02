24-year-old SWAR man dead in Miller County wreck

Arkansas State Police have released the name of the victim in a fatal two-vehicle wreck that happened on Thursday morning.

James B. Crowe, 24 of Hope was pronounced dead at the scene by the Miller County Coroner.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on U.S. Highway 67 in Miller County near Highway 108. That's near a FedEx facility.

Crowe was driving southbound on Hwy 67 when he was hit by a 64-year-old man. Authorities say that the other driver — for unknown reasons — crossed the median and hit Crowe's vehicle head-on. There were no passengers in either car.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center for treatment.

No word on charges at this time.

