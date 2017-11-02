Apartment security guard shot at in North Shreveport

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
Parents say the issue is made worse by the fact that a school alumnus died in the Sept. 11 attack.More >>
Parents say the issue is made worse by the fact that a school alumnus died in the Sept. 11 attack.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.More >>
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and team owners decided last month not to force players to stand during the anthem.More >>
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and team owners decided last month not to force players to stand during the anthem.More >>