Apartment security guard shot at in North Shreveport

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Links In The News

A security guard is unharmed following an attack at a North Shreveport apartment complex early Thursday morning.

It happened just after midnight at the Cypress Landing Apartment Complex. That's in the 4700 block of Hilry Huckaby Avenue.

Police say that a security guard was parked in front of the office building when shots rang out.

Bullets struck the car and one hit the office building.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.