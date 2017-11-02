Jeff: Won't be too far away from record high temps this weekend

Steady rain has exited the ArkLaTex and warmer temperatures are starting to move back in.
We'll be running around 10 degrees above average for this time of year and won't be too far away from record highs this weekend.
Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight with patchy fog possible. A few spots of mist or drizzle may develop as well. Temperatures won't drop much, only settling back into the low to mid-60s tonight.
We'll have a cloudy start, but expect it see some peeks of sunshine by afternoon. It will be a warm and breezy day with afternoon highs in the low 80s.
A stray shower is possible, but most of us will be dry.
The chance for a shower or storm goes up Friday, but rain should be isolated at most.
Temperatures will reach the low 80s again under partly cloudy skies.
The weekend continues our warm streak with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the 60s. There's only a very slight chance for a shower Saturday or Sunday.
Our next cold front approaches the area toward the middle of next week bringing a few showers and starting a cooldown on Tuesday.
