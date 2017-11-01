SPD seek information about 4 wanted men

Joshua Lyons, 31, last known address in the 1400 block of Alma Street. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Dennis Feaster, 57, last known address in the 700 block of Amos Cut off Road in Doyline, La. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Cartilieus Claville, 32, last known address in the 7000 block of Suntan Drive. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shakespear Brooks, 34, last known address in the 1600 block of David Raines Road. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are trying to get 4 wanted men off the streets and behind bars. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are trying to get 4 wanted men off the streets and behind bars.

Here’s a list of the men and charges each suspect is wanted for:

Shakespear Brooks, 34 , last known address in the 1600 block of David Raines Road. He is wanted on one count of Home Invasion stemming from a July domestic violence incident. His bond is $50,000.

, last known address in the 1600 block of David Raines Road. Cartilieus Claville, 32 , last known address in the 7000 block of Suntan Drive. He is wanted on one count of armed robbery from an October incident where he attempted to rob a homeowner. He shot the family pet during the robbery. The warrant has no bond set.

Dennis Feaster, 57 , last known address in the 700 block of Amos Cut off Road in Doyline, La. He is wanted for the theft from early July. His bond is $20,000.

Joshua Lyons, 31, last known address in the 1400 block of Alma Street. He is wanted for felony theft of goods, a writ of attachment, domestic abuse battery and simple batter. Two of the warrants are no bond warrants.



Crimestoppers will pay cash rewards for information leading to the whereabouts of these suspects.

Anything with information is asked to call the organization at 318-673-7373 or visit the website www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.