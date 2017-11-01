2 wounded after I-20 shooting in west Shreveport

Shreveport police are looking for the people responsible for firing bullets at a vehicle in west Shreveport Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Stonewall Street around 6:20 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old man and 24-year-old Tedric Ratcliff with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Ratcliff was shot in the arm while the teen was shot in the mid-section.

Both victims were rushed to University Health hospital for treatment for their wounds.

Police say the two victims were driving westbound along Interstate 20 between Fairfield Avenue and Greenwood Road when somebody from another pickup truck started firing bullets at them.

The gunmen drove away from the scene after the shooting.

The victims exited the interstate and contacted authorities in the 3200 block of Stonewall Street, according to police.

Investigators have not identified the people responsible for the shooting and are asking the public for any information.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

