Beneficial rain blankets the ArkLaTex

Much needed rain fell across the ArkLaTex Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Rain totals were highest near and south of I-20 where an inch or more of rain was reported in many areas. Here are some rain totals from across the area courtesy of the Shreveport National Weather Service office.

North Louisiana

1.37" Benton

1.79" Blanchard

1.90" Coushatta

0.55" Goldonna

1.10" Mansfield

0.45" Minden

0.68" Mooringsport

0.62" Natchitoches

0.66" Plain Dealing

0.85" Shreveport-Southern Hills

1.02" Shreveport Regional Airport

East Texas

0.61" Atlanta

1.50" Carthage

1.65" Center

0.43" Dekalb

0.87" Hallsville

0.90" Marshall

0.36" Mt. Pleasant

Southwest Arkansas

0.45" Ashdown

0.15" DeQueen

0.61" Fouke

0.42" Hope

0.25" Nashville

0.37" Texarkana

Southeast Oklahoma

0.05" Battiest

0.29" Broken Bow

0.30" Idabel

0.17" Valliant

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.