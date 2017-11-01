Beneficial rain blankets the ArkLaTex - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Beneficial rain blankets the ArkLaTex

By Jeff Castle, Chief Meteorologist
Much needed rain fell across the ArkLaTex Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Rain totals were highest near and south of I-20 where an inch or more of rain was reported in many areas. Here are some rain totals from across the area courtesy of the Shreveport National Weather Service office.

North Louisiana

1.37" Benton
1.79" Blanchard
1.90" Coushatta
0.55" Goldonna
1.10" Mansfield
0.45" Minden
0.68" Mooringsport
0.62" Natchitoches
0.66" Plain Dealing
0.85" Shreveport-Southern Hills
1.02" Shreveport Regional Airport

East Texas

0.61" Atlanta
1.50" Carthage
1.65" Center
0.43" Dekalb
0.87" Hallsville
0.90" Marshall
0.36" Mt. Pleasant

Southwest Arkansas

0.45" Ashdown
0.15" DeQueen
0.61" Fouke
0.42" Hope
0.25" Nashville
0.37" Texarkana

Southeast Oklahoma

0.05" Battiest
0.29" Broken Bow
0.30" Idabel
0.17" Valliant

