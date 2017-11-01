Man accused killing uncle in ETX

Winfred Hamilton was found fatally shot about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 14 in his home in the 400 block of Village Lane in Wake Village, Texas. (Source: Erwin Hamilton)

A man now stands accused of killing his uncle.

Andrew Deiontrey Hamilton, 19, is being held in the Bi-State Justice Center jail in connection with the slaying of 61-year-old Winfred Hamilton.

He is set to appear Thursday before Justice of the Peace Nancy Talley. Bond is expected to be set at that time.

Wake Village, Texas, police say Andrew Deiontrey Hamilton, who also goes by the name Riko Gambino, was a person of interest and their primary suspect from the start of their investigation.

"The delay in the filing of charges was partially the result of awaiting results on evidence that had been submitted to respective labs for analysis," says a statement from police.

"Other evidence is still being examined and their results should be forthcoming in the next weeks and months."

Erwin Hamilton found his brother fatally shot about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 14 in their home in the 400 block of Village Lane.

