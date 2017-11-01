Audit alleges ex-GSU workers used public funds on jewelry, clothing, TV, auto repairs

Jewelry, clothes, a 60-inch television and auto repairs. Those are some of the things former employees of Grambling State University are accused of buying with public money. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Those are some of the things former employees of Grambling State University are suspected of buying with public money.

The accusation of misappropriating funds is levied in a new investigative report from Louisiana legislative auditor's office against three former Grambling State employees who were students at the time of the alleged activity.

The audit claims that the trio improperly transferred $164,442 of the university's money to the GFlex accounts of 35 students who were receiving financial aid, including their own accounts.

The report goes on the claim that the university's food service gave free meals worth a total of $12,682 to a number of university employees, including people working in the office of the school's president and provost.

That too is a possible violation of state law, according to the report.

Grambling State says it submitted findings in February related to the alleged misuse of Tiger1 card?accounts to the Lincoln district attorney's and state legislative auditor's offices.

In a letter to the auditor's office, Grambling State President Rick Gallot says that the workers in question have been dismissed and that “leadership changes have been implemented” in the university's Office of Finance and Administration and by food service contractor ARAMARK.

“Grambling State University is committed to proactively identifying areas of improvement, taking the necessary actions to implement corrections, and monitoring progress,” says Gallot in his missive dated Oct. 20.

“The university’s focus on enhancing internal controls has resulted in notable changes to our organizational structure, policies, and processes.”

Following is the legislative auditor's full report:

