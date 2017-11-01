NWLA WWII Army vet awarded Louisiana Veterans Honor Medal

A Northwest Louisiana World War II vet received recognition from the state.
Dr. Thomas "Doc" M. Deas, 101 and-a-half-years-old, was presented the Louisiana Veterans Honor Medal on Tuesday.
Deas served as a medic during the war and later became a physician in his hometown of Homer. He served from 1942 to 1946 in New Guinea, Morotai and Mindanao.
The Louisiana Veterans Honor Medal was created to honor, recognize and thank veterans for their service. The medal is available for all honorably discharged Louisiana veterans and the family of all those killed in action.
For more information on the Louisiana Veterans Honor Medal, click here.
