Shreveport councilman wants police chief relieved of duty

Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump bumps elbows Oct. 30 with Lt. Matt Prunty. Both had just been in a chase in which they shot at a suspect and Crump apparently injured his right hand. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport councilman says he has lost confidence in the city's police chief and wants him out.

In a letter, Councilman Jerry Bowman Jr. asks Mayor Ollie Tyler to immediately relieve Alan Crump of his duties as police chief.

The missive from the District G representative goes on to say:

Chief Crump was appointed Chief of Police on December 6, 2016 and confirmed by the City Council on December 13, 2016; therefore, he is a probationary employee in the working test period. Since becoming Chief, he has not demonstrated the competencies and judgment required of the Chief of Police for the City of Shreveport, and the citizens do not believe that he has or can provide the leadership needed to reduce crime nor keep this city safe. I supported his appointment with hopes of a good work, but my confidence in him has diminished since he’s been in office, especially with 2 incidents where my information was miscommunicated and misused, several employees being suspended or terminated and now all are back on duty due to lack of information to support his reasoning and , along with a more recent incident, I now have no confidence in his judgment. All of the above and more shows poor judgment, demonstrates incompetence, has placed me and my family in danger and now the citizens of Shreveport are at the end as well. Therefore, because of his poor judgment and because he has not demonstrated the ability to successfully perform the duties of Chief of Police, I will be requesting our Honorable Mayor Tyler to immediately relieve Alan Crump of his duties as Chief of Police of the City of Shreveport.

Recently, Crump was placed on paid leave after police say he fired his weapon at a suspect during a chase.

In a news release, the mayor says she placed Crump on leave with pay Tuesday in an effort to maintain full transparency during the ongoing investigation.

“Our police chief demonstrated his willingness to actively take part in combating crime and putting his life on the line alongside his fellow officers,” Tyler's statement says.

“Policy does not require officers to be placed on departmental leave under such circumstances. However, because he is the head of this department, it is appropriate to take this action to allow for a full and thorough investigation.”

For now, Deputy Chief Bill Goodin is in charge of the Police Department.

KSLA News 12 has reached out to the mayor's office for a response to Bowman's letter and was told she has no comment.

