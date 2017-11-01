Marshall Pottery fined by OSHA for nearly $830,000

An East Texas business is working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to hopefully reduce the fines from inspections done earlier this year.

On Oct. 11, Marshall Pottery, Inc. was fined with 31 violations totaling $829,891.

Some of the violations include respiratory protection, portable fire extinguishers, occupational noise exposure, permit-required confined spaces, unsafe scaffolding, among others.

As of Nov. 1, the case status listed on OSHA's web page is listed as "pending abatement of violations, penalty payment plan in place." However, this is still an open inspection. Penalties and fines may be removed or added.

As of Nov. 1, the two inspection lists (here and here) total 39 violations with a grand total of $545,160 in fines.

KSLA has reached out to Marshall Pottery for a comment.

Earlier this year, a worker died when attempting to perform maintenance to a 300-foot kiln. The family of Arturo Gonzales has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Marshall Pottery.

OSHA confirmed that they also have their own open investigation into Gonzales' death, which they launched back on April 18th.

