Caddo Parish releases inmates after new prison laws

Caddo Correctional Center released inmates Wednesday morning following new criminal justice reform laws going into effect.

KSLA News 12 crews were there at 8:30 a.m. and report that about 20 inmates were released at once.

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick says they released a total of 56 inmates Wednesday.

The inmates will be released in waves of five in five-minute intervals as were processed out, according to Chadwick.

The Justice Reinvestment Act is made up of 10 bills passed by the Louisiana Legislature and signed by Governor John Bel Edwards in June, intended to change Louisiana's reputation as the most imprisoned state in the country.

Previously, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator blasted the new law.

Chadwick says there were originally 68 inmates going to be released but 12 of them had holds and other charges so they weren't released.

