2 arrested in SWAR after police find weapons, drugs

Items seized during search of a home in the 1400 block of East 4th Street in Hope, Arkansas. (Source: Hempstead County Sheriff's Office)

A couple is facing multiple charges after authorities searched their home Tuesday and found drugs and firearms.

At around noon Hempstead County sheriff's deputies, agents of the South-Central Drug Task Force, Arkansas State Police special agents and Hope police served a search warrant at the house in the 1400 block of East 4th Street in Hope, Arkansas.

Deputies seized about 100 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a small amount of marijuana, digital scales, three firearms, an AR-15 type Aero Precision LLC 223 Caliber Pistol, a Smith & Wesson revolver, a CZ Semi-Automatic 7.62 handgun, an AR-Type Dual Drum type clip with 50 live rounds of 223 and one box of 7.62 ammunition.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old, Jennifer Pugh and 38-year-old Kalafonzia Dewayne Pugh both of Hope, Arkansas.

Both are expected to be charged with possession with purpose to deliver cocaine, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia with the purpose to manufacture.

Both were taken to the Hempstead County Detention Center where they are awaiting a first court appearance.

