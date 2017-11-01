Shreveport Aquarium opens

The Shreveport Aquarium finally opens its doors Wednesday.

It's located in downtown Shreveport along the riverfront, where the historic Barnwell Center was.

Adult tickets are $12, seniors 55 and older are $9, kids 12 and under are $8 and ages two and under are free.

There are several exhibits including one dedicated to Louisiana wildlife and many marine creatures you won't see anywhere else, like starfish, jellyfish, sharks, and giant crabs.

Live at the Shreveport Aquarium this morning interviewing some colorful characters! Grand opening is today at noon! @KSLA #ShreveAquarium pic.twitter.com/By3IeH5ZwK — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) November 1, 2017

There also plenty of "hands-on" exhibits where you can actually touch some of the wildlife.

KSLA crews took a sneak peak tour on KSLA News 12 This Morning with Marketing Director Jake Wood.

"We got these off of the Oregon Coast. This is our tidal touch pool. We'll be able to touch sea stars, amenities, it's really difficult to describe how a sea star walks across the sea floor, so our way to show you is to actually let one walk across your hand."

A crowd favorite here at the #ShreveAquarium, the tunnel complete with sharks ?? @KSLA pic.twitter.com/vR3YvXXUjM — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) November 1, 2017

The Shreveport Aquarium will be open 7 days a week starting at 9 am on Saturday.

People can visit the aquarium on November 1 between noon and 4:30 p.m.

