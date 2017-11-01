Agents arrest 57, find lost child during Caddo prostitution sting

Authorities say powder cocaine, ecstasy, Alprazolam, Vyvanse and marijuana along with two 9mm handguns, two vehicles and $3,307 were seized during Slick John. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Agents taking part in the operation dubbed Slick John also located a missing juvenile and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking, Shreveport police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

Seized were:

385.3 grams of marijuana with a street value of $3,853,

3.8 grams of powder cocaine with a street value of $380,

20 dosage units of Vyvanse with a street value of $200,

2 dosage units of ecstasy with a street value of $20,

5 dosage units of Alprazolam with a street value of $50,

1 Hi-Point 9mm firearm,

1 Smith & Wesson 9mm firearm,

$3,307, and,

2 vehicles

Booked into Shreveport City Jail and/or Caddo Correctional Center were:

Charles Curry, 47, one count of soliciting prostitution Walter L. Hall IV, 34, one count each of soliciting prostitution and possession of marijuana Michael Savoie, 40, one count of soliciting prostitution Billy Don Lamon, 35, one count of soliciting prostitution Richard A. Hamer, 60, one count of soliciting prostitution David Smith, 25, one count each of soliciting prostitution, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) and possession of a Schedule I CDS Christopher Reliford, 29, one count of soliciting prostitution Charlie J. Rodgers, 26, one count of human trafficking Rodney Dotie, 49, one count of soliciting prostitution Shomichael Smith, 21, one count of soliciting prostitution Richard Chapman, 59, one count of soliciting prostitution Charles L. Watson, 30, one count of soliciting prostitution Ambrose Morgan, 42, one count of soliciting prostitution Emmanuel Stewart, 51, one count of soliciting prostitution Herbert Phillips, 41, one count of soliciting prostitution Jasamine Madere, 25, one count of prostitution Kenshena Woodward, 19, one count each of prostitution and resisting an officer Malcom Starling, 21, one count of pandering Harold Stewart, 43, one count of soliciting prostitution Gary Blow, 43, one count of soliciting prostitution Lorenzer Brown, 30, one count of soliciting prostitution John Gardner, 34, one count of soliciting prostitution James Thomas, 66, one count of soliciting prostitution Paul Ellis, 29, one count of soliciting prostitution Oliver Floyd, 36, one count of soliciting prostitution Tameka Green, 29, one count of prostitution Vanessa Carey, 29, one count of prostitution Sedrick King, 44, one count of soliciting prostitution Devin D. Washington, 23, one count each of soliciting prostitution, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer Jose Guillermo, 23, one count of soliciting prostitution Kyle Knoche, 41, one count each of soliciting prostitution and possession of a Schedule V CDS Charles Beasley, 58, one count of soliciting prostitution Jordan Betts, 26, one count of soliciting prostitution Leonard Parker, 52, one count of soliciting prostitution James Lalande, 30, one count of soliciting prostitution Edward King, 38, one count of soliciting prostitution Brandon L. Hunt, 34, one count of soliciting prostitution Deshawn Cole, 31, one count of soliciting prostitution Christopher Biggs, 39, one count of soliciting prostitution Michael Blevins, 46, one count of soliciting prostitution Noe Costeneda, 33, one count of soliciting prostitution Eric Graham, 37, one count each of soliciting prostitution and illegal carrying of a firearm John Entrekin, 46, one count of soliciting prostitution Jimmie W. Mays Jr., 51, one count of soliciting prostitution Paul S. Shepard, 35, one count of soliciting prostitution Kenton Dunams, 27, one count of soliciting prostitution Paul Kennedy, 49, one count of soliciting prostitution Melvin Williams, 33, one count of soliciting prostitution Eddie Tennie, 51, one count of soliciting prostitution Brandon Ramon Atkins, 33, one count of soliciting prostitution Drew Furrh, 32, one count each of soliciting prostitution and possession of a Schedule II CDS Timothy Walton, 30, one count of soliciting prostitution Brandon Pendleton, 29, one count of soliciting prostitution Kameron S. Jordan, 43, one count of soliciting prostitution Henry Ray Kimble, 33, one count of soliciting prostitution Gabriel Lewis, 33, one count each of soliciting prostitution Linton James, 51, one count of soliciting prostitution

Taking part in the operation were members of the Bossier City, Greenwood and Shreveport police departments, the Bossier and Caddo sheriff's offices, the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control and the FBI.

