Agents arrest 57, find lost child during Caddo prostitution stin - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Agents arrest 57, find lost child during Caddo prostitution sting

By Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking. (Source: KSLA News 12) Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking. (Source: KSLA News 12)
Authorities say powder cocaine, ecstasy, Alprazolam, Vyvanse and marijuana along with two 9mm handguns, two vehicles and $3,307 were seized during Slick John. (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Authorities say powder cocaine, ecstasy, Alprazolam, Vyvanse and marijuana along with two 9mm handguns, two vehicles and $3,307 were seized during Slick John. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish.

Agents taking part in the operation dubbed Slick John also located a missing juvenile and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking, Shreveport police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

Seized were:

  • 385.3 grams of marijuana with a street value of $3,853,
  • 3.8 grams of powder cocaine with a street value of $380, 
  • 20 dosage units of Vyvanse with a street value of $200,
  • 2 dosage units of ecstasy with a street value of $20,
  • 5 dosage units of Alprazolam with a street value of $50,  
  • 1 Hi-Point 9mm firearm, 
  • 1 Smith & Wesson 9mm firearm,
  • $3,307, and,
  • 2 vehicles 

Booked into Shreveport City Jail and/or Caddo Correctional Center were:

  1. Charles Curry, 47, one count of soliciting prostitution   
  2. Walter L. Hall IV, 34, one count each of soliciting prostitution and possession of marijuana
  3. Michael Savoie, 40, one count of soliciting prostitution
  4. Billy Don Lamon, 35, one count of soliciting prostitution
  5. Richard A. Hamer, 60, one count of soliciting prostitution
  6. David Smith, 25, one count each of soliciting prostitution, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) and possession of a Schedule I CDS
  7. Christopher Reliford, 29, one count of soliciting prostitution
  8. Charlie J. Rodgers, 26, one count of human trafficking
  9. Rodney Dotie, 49, one count of soliciting prostitution
  10. Shomichael Smith, 21, one count of soliciting prostitution
  11. Richard Chapman, 59, one count of soliciting prostitution
  12. Charles L. Watson, 30, one count of soliciting prostitution
  13. Ambrose Morgan, 42, one count of soliciting prostitution
  14. Emmanuel Stewart, 51, one count of soliciting prostitution
  15. Herbert Phillips, 41, one count of soliciting prostitution
  16. Jasamine Madere, 25, one count of prostitution
  17. Kenshena Woodward, 19, one count each of prostitution and resisting an officer
  18. Malcom Starling, 21, one count of pandering
  19. Harold Stewart, 43, one count of soliciting prostitution
  20. Gary Blow, 43, one count of soliciting prostitution
  21. Lorenzer Brown, 30, one count of soliciting prostitution
  22. John Gardner, 34, one count of soliciting prostitution
  23. James Thomas, 66, one count of soliciting prostitution
  24. Paul Ellis, 29, one count of soliciting prostitution
  25. Oliver Floyd, 36, one count of soliciting prostitution
  26. Tameka Green, 29, one count of prostitution
  27. Vanessa Carey, 29, one count of prostitution
  28. Sedrick King, 44, one count of soliciting prostitution
  29. Devin D. Washington, 23, one count each of soliciting prostitution, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer 
  30. Jose Guillermo, 23, one count of soliciting prostitution
  31. Kyle Knoche, 41, one count each of soliciting prostitution and possession of a Schedule V CDS
  32. Charles Beasley, 58, one count of soliciting prostitution
  33. Jordan Betts, 26, one count of soliciting prostitution
  34. Leonard Parker, 52, one count of soliciting prostitution
  35. James Lalande, 30, one count of soliciting prostitution
  36. Edward  King, 38, one count of soliciting prostitution
  37. Brandon L. Hunt, 34, one count of soliciting prostitution
  38. Deshawn Cole, 31, one count of soliciting prostitution
  39. Christopher Biggs, 39, one count of soliciting prostitution
  40. Michael Blevins, 46, one count of soliciting prostitution
  41. Noe Costeneda, 33, one count of soliciting prostitution
  42. Eric Graham, 37, one count each of soliciting prostitution and illegal carrying of a firearm 
  43. John Entrekin, 46, one count of soliciting prostitution
  44. Jimmie W. Mays Jr., 51, one count of soliciting prostitution
  45. Paul S. Shepard, 35, one count of soliciting prostitution
  46. Kenton Dunams, 27, one count of soliciting prostitution
  47. Paul Kennedy, 49, one count of soliciting prostitution
  48. Melvin Williams, 33, one count of soliciting prostitution
  49. Eddie Tennie, 51, one count of soliciting prostitution
  50. Brandon Ramon Atkins, 33, one count of soliciting prostitution
  51. Drew Furrh, 32, one count each of soliciting prostitution and possession of a Schedule II CDS
  52. Timothy Walton, 30, one count of soliciting prostitution
  53. Brandon Pendleton, 29, one count of soliciting prostitution
  54. Kameron S. Jordan, 43, one count of soliciting prostitution
  55. Henry Ray Kimble, 33, one count of soliciting prostitution
  56. Gabriel Lewis, 33, one count each of soliciting prostitution
  57. Linton James, 51, one count of soliciting prostitution

Taking part in the operation were members of the Bossier City, Greenwood and Shreveport police departments, the Bossier and Caddo sheriff's offices, the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control and the FBI.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly