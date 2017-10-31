Surveillance cameras catch chief, officer chasing suspect

One person is dead and two are in custody after an alleged vehicle burglary that was followed by a foot chase and an officer-involved shooting.

Taylor Guin was working at Port City Realty on Hearne Avenue at Murray in Shreveport when she heard police sirens Monday.

"All of a sudden I hear gunshots. There were probably five or six that happened kind of spread out," she recalled.

"The first four were really close together; and I just immediately got down on the ground."

Surveillance cameras at the business caught part of the chase.

The video shows two figures running behind the building and across the street.

"Right in our little driveway here is where he was running by," Guin said. "And I guess that's where they were shooting at him from what I understand from what they were telling me."

Down the street, Rick Gates was working to remodel a home on Corbitt Street.

"I saw a gentleman run across the the road about a block down," he recalled.

"Moments later, two officers went across the road after him. A few seconds after that, an officer stopped a vehicle right in front of the window and he jumped out and he was on foot.

"Three to four minutes later, we heard a gunshot."

Police believe the events began to unfold with the vehicle break-in at 2:07 p.m. Monday behind M.J.’s Culinary Cuisine and Catering in the 2500 block of Hollywood Avenue.

Authorities say Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump and Lt. Matt Prunty fired shots at 17-year-old Darrien Miles, whom they believed fled from the scene of the vehicle burglary.

The Shreveport teenager was taken into custody on Murray Street and now is charged with one count each of simple burglary and resisting an officer.

Police arrested another Shreveport teenager, 17-year-old Xavier Thomas, on Tuesday on one count each of simple burglary and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Tacorey Banks, the 17-year-old who was shot during the car burglary, has since died.

Crump is on departmental leave with pay while Prunty remains on duty.

