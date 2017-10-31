Shreveport Airport Authority names new Airport Police Chief

Shreveport Airport Authority announces the new Chief of Airport Police Wednesday morning.

After an extensive nationwide search, Ronnie Alexander was selected from 20 applicants to become the new chief.

“We are excited to have Ronnie Alexander join the Airport Authority staff as Chief of Airport Police,” said Henry Thompson, Director of Airport for the Shreveport Airport Authority. “He brings decades of knowledge to the position and we are happy to welcome him aboard.”

Alexander’s background includes 28 years with the LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport Police Department.

He started in the patrol unit as an officer, then rising to the rank of Captain. Alexander served in the United States Army attaining the rank of sergeant first class before separating from duty in 2007.

In his role as Airport Police Chief, he will supervise the airport police staff, support the Airport Security Program and ensure compliance with federal security requirements.

