Prosecutors rest their case against accused girlfriend killer

A Caddo District Court judge says a verdict could be reached by Thursday morning in the trial of a man accused of cutting his former girlfriend’s throat.

The state and defense both rested their case Tuesday night against 29-year-old Kelvin Dewayne Brown II.

Brown is on trial on a charge of second-degree murder for the Dec. 6, 2014, slaying of former girlfriend 33-year-old Alicia West.

She was attacked and rushed to University Health. She later died at the hospital.

Three current and former Shreveport police detectives testified.

SPD Detective Shaunda Holmes testified that a cyberstalking/stalking report was filed against Brown before the murder.

A former SPD detective, Joseph Brown, testified that a statement Brown gave following the murder was in conflict with cell phone records showed his location at the time of the murder.

Dr. Long Jin, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on West, testified about her injuries.

After the state rested, so did the defense without calling any witnesses.

Proceedings will continue Thursday at 9:30 a.m. who will determine Brown’s guilt or innocence.

