Man shot in head during attempted vehicle break-in dies

Chief Crump, Lt. Prunty and other officers talking at the crime scene. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport teen who was shot in the head during a vehicle burglary has died.

Police have confirmed the death of 17-year-old Tacorey Banks.

Investigators say a Shreveport business owner stumbled upon Banks and two other Shreveport teens as they were breaking into his car.

One of three allegedly produced a gun during the encounter and the business owner, who also was armed, fired at them, striking Banks.

The other two took off.

That led to a chase during which there was an officer-involved shooting.

Now Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump is on paid administrative leave.

An officer who was with him has not been placed on leave.

Police believe the events began to unfold with the vehicle break-in at 2:07 p.m. Monday behind M.J.’s Culinary Cuisine and Catering in the 2500 block of Hollywood Avenue

During the chase that followed the shooting, officers spotted 17-year-old Darrien Miles and said he fit the description of one of the suspects.

Miles, of the 7700 block of Ballentine Circle, refused to stop and ran.

During the chase, police say, Crump and Lt. Matt Prunty fired their department-issued sidearms at Miles.

Miles, who was not wounded, was taken into custody a short time later outside a home in the 2700 block of Murray Street.

He was booked on one count each of simple burglary and resisting an officer after being interviewed by detectives.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, investigators and patrol officers arrested 17-year-old Xavier Thomas at his home in the 1500 block of Parker Street.

Authorities say they also found a gun at the residence that they think is one of the ones used Monday. And they seized items they believed were stolen during the vehicle burglary.

Thomas was booked into Shreveport City Jail on one count each of simple burglary and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Crump, who was hired by the department in April 1992, was placed on departmental leave with pay by Mayor Ollie S. Tyler.

In a release, the mayor says she placed Crump on leave with pay Tuesday in an effort to maintain full transparency during the ongoing investigation/

“Our Police Chief demonstrated his willingness to actively take part in combatting crime and putting his life on the line alongside his fellow officers,” said Mayor Tyler. “Policy does not require officers to be placed on departmental leave under such circumstances; however, because he is the head of this department, it is appropriate to take this action to allow for a full and thorough investigation.”

For now, Deputy Chief Bill Goodin is in charge of the Police Department.

Prunty, who was hired in April 1992, remains on duty.

Once the investigation is complete, the results will be reviewed by the Caddo district attorney’s office.

