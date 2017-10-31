Goodwill partners with Google for certification program

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana and Google are working together to provide training for those in Northwest Louisiana.

Goodwill and seventeen other Goodwill organizations across the nation are testing the Google IT Support, which is offered to participants and employees, according to a news release from Goodwill. More information will be available on this program by the end of the year.

The program takes eight to 12 months to prepare for entry-level IT position. Starting pay for those with the Goodwill Google IT Support Professional certificate will be positioned to earn at least $49,000 as a computer user support specialist.

More than 760,000 jobs in computer user and network support are available in the United States, according to a news release.

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana was awarded 30 scholarships for this certification.

