Kaepernick-inspired Halloween costume gets national attention - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Kaepernick-inspired Halloween costume gets national attention

By Jasmine Payoute, Digital Journalist
Connect
James Pendarvis wore this Kaepernick-inspired costume. (Source: Deborah Allen) James Pendarvis wore this Kaepernick-inspired costume. (Source: Deborah Allen)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport man got national attention and stirred debate when his Kaepernick-inspired Halloween costume went viral.

James Pendarvis wore it when he attended a costume contest at Horseshoe Casino & Hotel in Bossier City.

His winning costume included a football jersey with "kaeperd***k" on the back. It also included an adult diaper worn outside the pants, a soldier attached to his back with his arms wrapped around the Kaepernick figure, along with a wig to match Kaepernick's hair.

In response to comments we have received concerning The Monster Ball Costume Contest:
The winner of the costume contest was awarded his prize based on the popular votes of the guests in attendance, and not by our property staff. Since that time, photos have been altered which misrepresent the contest winner as appearing in blackface - which he was not. As a company that embraces inclusion, we apologize to all those who are offended.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly