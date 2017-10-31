Marshall PD's new chief gets his badge

The Marshall Police Department’s new chief took the oath of office on Monday afternoon, and the ETX native said it’s great to be home.

Cliff Carruth is the first permanent chief that the MPD has had in more than six months following the sudden resignation of Jesus “Eddie” Campa in April.

"I think that's one of the biggest things I look forward to is meeting the people, the department, making sure that I can sit down and talk with everyone here and, also, meet the people in the community,” Carruth said. “Definitely interested in developing close ties with all of the community."

Carruth has a total of 26 years of experience in law enforcement with the Longview Police Department. He recently retired from the FBI as the Senior Supervisory Resident Agent at the Little Rock Division.

"It's great to come home. It's great when you can work in the community that you grew up in. I grew up in East Texas. I've been away for a while so coming home for me, for work and for family, it's very important."

He is a graduate of LeTourneau University with a Batchelor’s of Science in Business Management as well as a graduate as the East Texas Police Academy and the FBI Academy.

