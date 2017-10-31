Blake Shelton's "The Country Music Freaks Tour" coming to CenturyLink Center

The CenturyLink Center will begin a ticket presale in November for Blake Shelton's The Country Music Freaks Tour.

The show will be on March 3 of next year.

“The main thing that I look forward to these days, and honestly I always have, is my live performances,” Shelton said in a news release. “And even though I’m the first to say that too much time on the road can wear me down, too much time away from the road can break my heart. It’s been a while and I cannot wait to get out there! I think this is going to be my greatest tour yet.”

The upcoming tour will showcase fan favorites along with music from Shelton’s latest project, Texoma Shore, which will be released on Friday.

The online-only Ticketmaster Presale will begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 8. Buyers need to use the code BSVENUE for access. VIP packages will be available.

The presale will end on Nov. 9 at 10 p.m.

Tickets will be available at all Ticketmaster outlets beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10.

Shelton will perform and featured artists include Trace Adkins, Brett Eldredge and Carly Pearce.

“These are some of the best people I’ve had on a tour," Shelton said. "Brett Eldredge is going to be there with me. I’ve known that kid for many years now and it’s been fun to see his career grow – he’s a great singer and such a funny guy to be around. He’s ugly, but it just shows you that enough talent can break down those barriers and he’s been able to make it anyway. We’re also going to have Carly Pearce out there, and she’s had a breakthrough with her first hit this year. Then bringing along my longtime friend and brother Trace Adkins – and who knows what’s going to happen with him. To be honest, we don’t even really have a plan yet, I just knew we needed to spend a little time together, and what better way than out on the road?”

For more information, call the CenturyLink Center Box Office at 1-800-745-3000.

