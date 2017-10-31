Deputies seek inmate who walked away from work release

Union Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who they say walked away during his work release program Tuesday morning.

William C. Lamb walked away from work release program at Foster Farms Poultry Plant in Farmerville, LA, according to Richwood Correctional Center.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans.

Lamb is not considered armed and dangerous but anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

