Texarkana, TX police revamp neighborhood watch program

The Texarkana, TX police department has partnered with the 3 school districts in the city to enhance the Neighborhood Watch Program with new signage.

There are 32 Neighborhood Watch groups in Texarkana, Texas and depending on the school district the neighborhood watch community is located will determine which sign is posted.

"We believe this may be the first time in the nation that signs have been created to represent that bond between the police department and school districts," said Police Chief Dan Shiner.

Coordinator of the Desota Circle Neighborhood Watch group, Robert Hay says his watch team has been around for the past 10 years and is optimistic with the effects the new signs will have.

"I think they are fantastic because they draw attention to the fact that we are here and we want to prevent crime from happening," said Hay.

That's something Chief Shiner agrees with.

"We find that some of the most effective policing that occurs is through that collaboration between citizens and police," said Chief Shiner.

The police partnership is with Texarkana Texas Independent School District, Liberty Eylau District and Pleasant Grove School District.

