Halloween 2017 events in the ArkLaTex

Looking for something to do this Halloween other than go trick-or-treating?

Click here to watch KSLA News 12 This Morning streaming live for the latest on this story.

Here's a list of some of the Halloween events in the ArkLaTex this season.

If you know of an event that is not on this list, please feel free to email us the details at ksla@ksla.com.

NecroManor Haunted House

If you're not afraid of a little costume blood or walking dead, take a walk through the NecroManor Haunted House.

Oct 31 at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City

Admission: $15

For mature audiences only.

The Logan Mansion Annual Halloween Candlelight Tour

The spooky candlelight tours of the Shreveport mansion start at 6 p.m. and last an hour long.

Admission: $10

Boo! at the Boardwalk

Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Under the bridge at Louisiana Boardwalk

540 Boardwalk Blvd., Bossier City

(318) 752-1455

Details: Representatives of each store will pass out candy. Mall management encourages people to come on down at 5 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. because the candy goes fast.

R.W. Norton Art Gallery Trick or Treat

Oct. 31, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

318-865-4201, ext. 130

Admission: Free

Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church Trunk & Treats

Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

1755 Nash Street, Shreveport

318-424-3991

Fresh Fire Church of Minden Fall Fest 'trunk or treat'

212 Miller Street in Minden starting at 6 p.m.

Kids can hop from car trunk to car trunk for yummy treats. There will also be fun activities.

University Health Shreveport annual Pediatric Halloween Party

Oct 31 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Young patients spending Halloween in the hospital won’t miss out on the tricks and treats. There will be plenty of food and fun for everyone.

This year’s party is sponsored by Tia’s Hope and Pediatric Interest Group of LSU Medical School. Tia’s Hope was founded by the family of the late Tia Palermo who lost her battle with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2012. Her dream was to create “memory moments” for children who have to spend time in the hospital.

Tia’s Hope has teamed up with Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City to help make these moments for our young patients at University Health Shreveport. Volunteers from Margaritaville Resort Casino will help with the party.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.