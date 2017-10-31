SPD: 2 men crash stolen van

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Police are searching for 2 men who they say crashed a stolen van. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are looking for 2 men who they say crashed a stolen van into an apartment building Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m. when officers tried to make a traffic stop on Valley View Drive near Mansfield Road.

Officers tried to pull over a white van that was reported stolen.

The driver fled down Wyngate Blvd turning into the Oxford Court Apartments, according to police.

Police say, 2 men, one described as being chubby with dreads, bailed from the van while it was still moving.

The van came to a stop against a brick framed apartment building and reportedly caused no visible damage.

The two people from the van weren't found after a search which included K-9 officers.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.