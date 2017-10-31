LSUS defeats Centenary 91-69

Provided by the LSUS Media Department

SHREVEPORT, La. – The 11th ranked LSU Shreveport Pilots men's basketball team opened up their 2017-18 season at home against the Centenary College Gents. The Pilots pulled away in the second half to win 91-69. The Pilots improve to 1-0 on the young season.

Standout Performers

• Stevie Clark led all scorers with 22 points. He also had 5 assists and 6 rebounds.

• Jamal Ray finished with a double-double. He had 18 points and 11 rebounds, while adding three steals.

• Rakim Lubin had 16 points with 9 rebounds.

• Anthony Walker had two huge blocks coming down the stretch. Walker gave the Pilots valuable minutes off the bench.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Centenary, with their full court press, jumped out to a 26-15 lead.

• After a timeout, the Pilots were able to cut into the lead, ultimately taking a 37-35 lead into the halftime break.

• The Pilots were all about defense in the second half. Holding Centenary to only 34 points in the second half.

• Anthony Walker gave the Pilots a ten point lead with a huge put back layup.

• D'Angelo McClinton hit two big threes to extend Pilots lead to 20 with five minutes remaining.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

• The Pilots had 31 points off of Centenary turnovers.

• The Pilots out-rebounded Centenary 47-41.

• LSUS outscored the Gents 40-30 in the paint.

FROM THE COACH

"We started to lock down more defensively in the second half," said LSUS head coach Kyle Blankenship. "We were able to put more pressure on the ball which led to some turnovers and easy run outs. The first half was very sloppy on both ends of the floor which is kind of expected in the first game of the season with a bunch of new guys. I'm very proud of our effort coming out of in the second half and we need to build on that moving forward."

"We knew Anthony Walker would have to play some big minutes down the stretch," said Coach Blankenship. "He did some great things on the defensive end altering and blocking shots but one of the biggest plays was his offensive putback on a missed layup when he went over everybody. We are going to need him to play some big minutes for us this season."

UP NEXT

• November 6 at 1Texas Wesleyan at 7 p.m.