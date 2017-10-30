It's Halloween: Do you know where the sex offenders live?

Here are a couple lists of this season's top Halloween costumes. What's most popular in your state?

Here are a couple lists of this season's top Halloween costumes. What's most popular in your state?

AT&T says it has come up with the most popular Halloween costumes in each state. What's yours? (attsavings.com)

AT&T says it has come up with the most popular Halloween costumes in each state. What's yours? (attsavings.com)

Top Halloween costumes for adults, children and by state

Top Halloween costumes for adults, children and by state

Here are some basic safety tips from the Bossier Sheriff's Office to help ensure everyone has a fun and safe Halloween.

Here are some basic safety tips from the Bossier Sheriff's Office to help ensure everyone has a fun and safe Halloween.

Parents, there are almost 600 convicted sex offenders living in Shreveport.

Several more when you also count those living elsewhere in the ArkLaTex.

So before letting your children go trick-or-treating, find out where the registered sex offenders live.

Just search your state's sex offender registry by using these links:

Click here to search the Arkansas sex offender registry.

Click here to search Louisiana's sex offender registry.

Click here to search Oklahoma's sex offender registry.

Click here to search the Texas sex offender registry.

Louisiana law prohibits convicted sex offenders from taking part in Halloween activities.

They must be home with their lights off when children are out trick-or-treating.

Convicted sex offenders also cannot put up Halloween decorations or offer candy or other treats.

State probation and parole officers have been calling registered sex offenders and sending out flyers to ensure they know what they can and can't do on Halloween.



Those same officers will hit the streets Oct. 31 in Bossier and Caddo parishes to make sure they are complying.

OTHER ADVICE

ArkLaTex law enforcement agencies also are offering advice to help ensure you have a safe Halloween.

Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams is cautioning motorists to be particularly watchful of trick-or-treaters as they go door to door throughout neighborhoods.

Drivers should watch for children darting out from between parked cars and youths walking on roads, medians and curbs.

Motorists also should be careful when entering and exiting driveways.

And parents are being encouraged to take advantage of organized, supervised Halloween events and to end door-to-door trick-or-treating by 8 p.m. as a courtesy to residents.



MORE TIPS

Keep costumes simple.

Avoid long costumes that may cause children to trip and fall. (Falls are the leading cause of unintentional injuries on Halloween.)

Outfits should be made with light-colored materials.

Strips of reflective tape should be used to make children visible.

Bags or sacks carried by youngsters also should be light-colored or trimmed with retro-reflective tape.

Carrying flashlights will help children see better and be seen more clearly.

Only fire-retardant materials should be used for costumes.

Pin a slip of paper with the child's name, address and phone number inside a pocket in case the youngster gets separated from the group.

Use facial make-up instead of masks.

When buying special Halloween makeup, check for packages containing ingredients that are labeled "Made with U.S. Approved Color Additives," "Laboratory Tested," Meets Federal Standards for Cosmetics," or "Non-Toxic." Follow manufacturer's instruction for application.

If masks are worn, they should have nose and mouth openings and large eye holes.

Knives, swords and other accessories should be made from cardboard or flexible materials. Do not allow children to carry sharp objects.

Never allow youths to trick-or-treat without responsible adult supervision, particularly for children under age 12.

Always stay in groups.

Trick-or-treat only in familiar neighborhoods.

Use sidewalks and stay out of the street whenever possible.

Walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic if there are no sidewalks.

Know the names of older children's companions.

Instruct your children to travel only in familiar areas and along an established route.

Teach your children to stop only at houses or apartment buildings that are well lit and to never to enter a stranger's home.

Walk, do not run, from house to house.

Do not cross yards and lawns where unseen objects or the uneven terrain can present tripping hazards.

Establish a return time.

Don’t allow children to eat treats until a responsible grownup examines them first.

Wash any fruit and slice it into small pieces.

When in doubt, throw it out.

Call police if any suspicious activity occurs or if candy is suspected to be tainted.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.