Authorities identify 2 men who were fatally shot in Shreveport

Caddo authorities have identified two men who died after being shot several times in separate attacks in Shreveport.

Tony L. Williams, 30, is the man who was fatally shot just before 7:50 p.m. Sunday outside a residence in the 2900 block of Hillcrest Drive in the city's Sunset Acres neighborhood, the coroner's office reports.

And 25-year-old Tramichael Young is the person whose body was found the same evening in a residence in the 1700 block of Portland Avenue in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood.

Autopsies have been ordered through University Health.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the slayings to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the crime-fighting organization's website, lockemup.org.

