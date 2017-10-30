Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV on SWAR highway - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV on SWAR highway

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) -

A Southwest Arkansas man died when he was struck by an SUV.

Arkansas State Police say it happened at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Miller County.

Killed was 37-year-old Christopher Donovan Chaffin, of Texarkana, Ark.

Chaffin was walking in the northbound lane of Arkansas Highway 237 near Old Salem Road when he was struck by a northbound 2016 GMC Acadia, according to an accident report. 

The report, filed Sunday evening, does not identify the driver of the SUV.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly