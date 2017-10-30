Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV on SWAR highway

A Southwest Arkansas man died when he was struck by an SUV.

Arkansas State Police say it happened at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Miller County.

Killed was 37-year-old Christopher Donovan Chaffin, of Texarkana, Ark.

Chaffin was walking in the northbound lane of Arkansas Highway 237 near Old Salem Road when he was struck by a northbound 2016 GMC Acadia, according to an accident report.

The report, filed Sunday evening, does not identify the driver of the SUV.

