Woman testifies that she saw her daughter's accused killer

Kelvin Dewayne Brown II, 29, of the 400 block of Kingston Road in Benton (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Trial started Monday in Caddo Parish for a Benton man suspected of cutting his former girlfriend, killing her.

Kelvin Dewayne Brown II, 29, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Alicia West.

He has pleaded not guilty.

West's mother testified Monday that she saw Brown just before 4:30 a.m. Dec. 6, 2014.

“I saw Kelvin Brown on top of her,” Exa Bloomer said. “He looked at me and jumped up and ran."

A young boy also witnessed the horrifying incident, she said.

Caddo District Court Judge also heard testimony Monday from Shreveport police crime scene investigator Cpl. John Madjerick.

Madjerick testified about photographs he took at the crime scene. The graphic images show a pool of blood, a wig and a skull cap left behind after West was taken to the nearest hospital.

Madjerick also described in detail the lacerations West suffered to her body.

In these images, he said, West's tongue was split and the cut started at her chin and moved down her neck onto her chest.

She died a short time later at University Health in Shreveport as a result of those wounds and what Madjerick described as a "hole in her throat."

Shreveport police officers say they were summoned Dec. 6 to a home in the 2900 block of Oak Forest Lane where they found West with a severe laceration to her neck.

Investigators have said that Brown was obsessed with West and was "lying in wait" to attack her once she returned home.

Brown was booked into Shreveport City Jail at 3 p.m. Dec. 6, 2014, on a charge of second-degree murder and later transferred to Caddo Correctional Center, where he has remained since being booked at 9:20 p.m. Dec. 6, 2014.

Brown chose to skip a jury trial and let a Caddo District Court judge determine whether he is guilty.

