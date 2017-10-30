Police: Businessman found 3 trying to break into car, shot 1; officers fired guns during chase

Police are investigating a shooting the afternoon of Oct. 30 behind this shopping center on the northwest corner of Mansfield Road at Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A suspect is being treated for a gunshot wound to his head, Shreveport police report.

Another suspect is in custody. And a third is being sought.

Authorities initially reported that it all stems from the attempted armed robbery of an individual at 2:07 p.m. Monday.

But they also cautioned that the narrative of what happened could change as their investigations progress.

Police now say a Shreveport business owner stumbled upon the trio while they were trying to break into his car.

The vehicle was parked behind M.J.'s Culinary Cuisine & Catering in the 2500 block of Hollywood Avenue.

That's near Mansfield Road.

"It is believed the store owner shot the man after the burglary suspects were seen armed with guns," police Cpl. Marcus Hines says in the latest statement.

The store owner was taken to Shreveport police headquarters to be interviewed.

After the shooting, the other two members of the trio took off running.

One was seen heading north on Mansfield Road then, when he saw police officers, began to run toward Corbitt Street near Hearne Avenue.

That prompted a brief lockdown at Werner Park Elementary School.

Police also cordoned off a three-block area along Hearne Avenue.

During the chase that followed the shooting, Hines said, two officers fired their guns at the fleeing suspect.

He is believed to have had a gun as well, Hines said.

That suspect was arrested then taken in to be questioned by violent crimes detectives.

Authorities have yet to identify the person who was shot and the person who has been arrested.

Nor have they released any information about the person who still is being sought.



As for the officers who fired their guns, Hines said:

"Pursuant to Shreveport police departmental policy, the name of an officer who is alleged to have used any force while in the performance of his duties will be made available by the chief of police or his designee in 48 hours."

No one was wounded by the officers' gunfire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

