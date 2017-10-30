Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office offers Halloween safety tips

Halloween is an exciting holiday for everyone, especially for kids who go trick-or-treating.

Here are some basic safety tips from the Bossier Sheriff's Office to help ensure everyone has a fun and safe Halloween:

An adult should accompany children when trick-or-treating

Children over the age of 12 and responsible enough to go without an adult should stay in groups and follow an agreed upon route

Children's costumes should fit them and not obscure their visibility

Wear costumes that are flame retardant, reflective or have bright colors

Carry a flashlight or glow stick

Trick-or-treat in familiar neighborhoods stay in well-lit areas and use sidewalks when possible

Teach children to bring treats home before eating them so parents can examine them

Teach children to never enter a home without you or without your permission

Only trick-or-treat at homes that are well-lit

Teach children to say no or get away from any person or situation making them feel scared, uncomfortable or confused

Call local enforcement officials about any suspicious activity or if candy is suspected of being tainted

Consider the alternatives: home, school, church or community organized events

“I’m also asking motorists to be attentive to young trick-or-treaters and slow it down even more in residential areas with youngsters walking about on Halloween night. For residents passing out candy, be sure and leave your porch light on and remove obstacles from your sidewalks, porches or front yards that could cause children to trip and fall,” said Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington in a news release.

Even though sex offenders are allowed to decorate their house, they are not allowed to participate in Halloween activities, which includes having their porch lights on, wearing masks or passing out candy.

Bossier Parish residents can click here below to find out where sex offenders live in the parish.

Louisiana residents can check the Louisiana State Police website to locate sex offenders in other parishes throughout Louisiana.

