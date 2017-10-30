Resident injured in Texarkana, Arkansas fire - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Resident injured in Texarkana, Arkansas fire

Posted by KSLA Staff
TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) -

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Texarkana, Arkansas on Monday morning.

It happened at a home in the 4600 block of East Street. 

Firefighters on the scene say that one person was injured while trying to escape through a window.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. An investigation is ongoing.

