Top Halloween costumes for adults, children and by state

AT&T says it has come up with the most popular Halloween costumes in each state. What's yours? (attsavings.com)

Ever show up at a Halloween party wearing the same costume as someone else?

In an effort to help you avoid that embarrassment, the American Retail Federation and AT&T have come up with their lists of the season's top Halloween costumes.

Roughly 70 percent of Americans plan to celebrate Halloween and do so by handing out candy, decorating and, of course, dressing up, the federation reports.

Following are its rankings:

Top 10 Halloween costumes for adults

Witch Batman character (Batman, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, etc.) Animal (cat, dog, etc.) Pirate Marvel superhero (Spider-Man, Captain America, etc.) Vampire Zombie DC superhero (excluding Batman, Wonder Woman) and Star Wars character Slasher movie villain (Jason, Scream, etc.) Wonder Woman

Top 10 Halloween costumes for children

Action/superhero Batman character and princess Animal (cat, dog, monkey, etc.) Spider-Man Star Wars character Witch Pirate and Marvel superhero (excluding Spider-Man) Disney princess Ghost Wonder Woman

Meantime, AT&T says it has come up with a list of the most popular Halloween costumes by state.

The company says it used Google’s top Halloween costume list from 2016 then checked Google Trends for a projected outcome of 2017’s most popular costumes by state.

Among the findings:

Thirty-eight percent of states have a superhero complex. Catwoman is the clear favorite followed by the wisecracking Deadpool and then Wolverine.

Pop culture always gives birth to costume ideas. Sixteen states are opting to follow popular trends as inspiration for their costumes like Pennywise in Alaska, Stranger Things characters in D.C. and quite a few Moana’s in Hawaii.

There’s nothing wrong with reverting to the classics. So expect quite a few pumpkins, angels, ninjas and cheerleaders.

Most popular Halloween costumes by state

Alabama: Mickey Mouse

Alaska: Pennywise

Arizona: Deadpool

Arkansas: Mickey Mouse

California: Unicorn

Colorado: Star Wars

Connecticut: Catwoman

Delaware: Poison Ivy

D.C.: Stranger Things

Florida: Baywatch

Georgia: Storm trooper

Hawaii: Moana

Idaho: Deadpool

Illinois: Mickey Mouses

Indiana: Mickey Mouse

Iowa: Superman

Kansas: Wolverine

Kentucky: Superhero

Louisiana: Princess

Maine: Angel

Maryland: Deadpool

Massachusetts: Storm trooper

Michigan: Wolverine

Minnesota: Pumpkin

Mississippi: Cheerleader

Missouri: Pumpkin

Montana: Unicorn

Nebraska: Pumpkin

Nevada: Catwoman

New Hampshire: Ninja

New Jersey: TMNT (that's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

New Mexico: Harley Quinn

New York: Storm trooper

North Carolina: Wolverine

North Dakota: Wonder Woman

Ohio: Tinker Bell

Oklahoma: Angel

Oregon: Catwoman

Pennsylvania: Angel

Rhode Island: Batgirl

South Carolina: Power Rangers

South Dakota: Mad Hatter

Tennessee: Catwoman

Texas: Power Rangers

Utah: Darth Vader

Vermont: Unicorn

Virginia: 1980’s

Washington: T-Rex

West Virginia: Joker

Wisconsin: T-Rex

Wyoming: Little Red Riding Hood

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.