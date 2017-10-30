Top Halloween costumes for adults, children and by state - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Top Halloween costumes for adults, children and by state

By Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
AT&T says it has come up with the most popular Halloween costumes in each state. What's yours? (attsavings.com) AT&T says it has come up with the most popular Halloween costumes in each state. What's yours? (attsavings.com)

Ever show up at a Halloween party wearing the same costume as someone else?

In an effort to help you avoid that embarrassment, the American Retail Federation and AT&T have come up with their lists of the season's top Halloween costumes.

Roughly 70 percent of Americans plan to celebrate Halloween and do so by handing out candy, decorating and, of course, dressing up, the federation reports.

Following are its rankings:

Top 10 Halloween costumes for adults

  1. Witch
  2. Batman character (Batman, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, etc.)
  3. Animal (cat, dog, etc.)
  4. Pirate
  5. Marvel superhero (Spider-Man, Captain America, etc.)
  6. Vampire    
  7. Zombie
  8. DC superhero (excluding Batman, Wonder Woman) and Star Wars character
  9. Slasher movie villain (Jason, Scream, etc.)
  10. Wonder Woman

Top 10 Halloween costumes for children

  1.     Action/superhero    
  2.     Batman character and princess    
  3.     Animal (cat, dog, monkey, etc.)    
  4.     Spider-Man    
  5.     Star Wars character    
  6.     Witch    
  7.     Pirate and Marvel superhero (excluding Spider-Man)    
  8.     Disney princess    
  9.     Ghost    
  10.     Wonder Woman    

Meantime, AT&T says it has come up with a list of the most popular Halloween costumes by state.

The company says it used Google’s top Halloween costume list from 2016 then checked Google Trends for a projected outcome of 2017’s most popular costumes by state. 

Among the findings: 

  • Thirty-eight percent of states have a superhero complex. Catwoman is the clear favorite followed by the wisecracking Deadpool and then Wolverine.
  • Pop culture always gives birth to costume ideas. Sixteen states are opting to follow popular trends as inspiration for their costumes like Pennywise in Alaska, Stranger Things characters in D.C. and quite a few Moana’s in Hawaii.
  • There’s nothing wrong with reverting to the classics. So expect quite a few pumpkins, angels, ninjas and cheerleaders.

Most popular Halloween costumes by state
Alabama: Mickey Mouse
Alaska: Pennywise
Arizona: Deadpool
Arkansas: Mickey Mouse
California: Unicorn
Colorado: Star Wars
Connecticut: Catwoman
Delaware: Poison Ivy
D.C.: Stranger Things
Florida: Baywatch
Georgia: Storm trooper
Hawaii: Moana
Idaho: Deadpool
Illinois: Mickey Mouses
Indiana: Mickey Mouse
Iowa: Superman
Kansas: Wolverine
Kentucky: Superhero
Louisiana: Princess
Maine: Angel
Maryland: Deadpool
Massachusetts: Storm trooper
Michigan: Wolverine
Minnesota: Pumpkin
Mississippi: Cheerleader
Missouri: Pumpkin
Montana: Unicorn
Nebraska: Pumpkin
Nevada: Catwoman
New Hampshire: Ninja
New Jersey: TMNT (that's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
New Mexico: Harley Quinn
New York: Storm trooper
North Carolina: Wolverine
North Dakota: Wonder Woman
Ohio: Tinker Bell
Oklahoma: Angel
Oregon: Catwoman
Pennsylvania: Angel
Rhode Island: Batgirl
South Carolina: Power Rangers
South Dakota: Mad Hatter
Tennessee: Catwoman
Texas: Power Rangers
Utah: Darth Vader
Vermont: Unicorn
Virginia: 1980’s
Washington: T-Rex
West Virginia: Joker
Wisconsin: T-Rex
Wyoming: Little Red Riding Hood

