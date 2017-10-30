Top Halloween costumes for adults, children and by state

Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found the man inside his truck, where they say he took his own life.More >>
Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort is set to turn himself in Monday on charges related to the investigation into possible collusion between the campaign and the Russian government.More >>
After an actor told BuzzFeed on Sunday that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him, Spacey posted an apology on Twitter, adding, for the first time publicly, that he is gay.More >>
A University of Alabama student who was in a coma has passed away after several weeks in the hospital. Allie Brodie was in a medically induced coma after a ball hit her in the head during a soccer game with friends this month. Allie's mom posted on Facebook today letting everyone know she passed away last night. She says Allie never came out of the coma and couldn't handle the complications from pneumonia. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
Florida (3-4) is on a three-game losing streak and needs to win three more games to become bowl eligible.More >>
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation crews are investigating a shootout following a police chase in Panola County.More >>
Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead in her home in Lancaster.More >>
Police say a pedestrian fell from an overpass above Interstate 66 in northern Virginia onto a car, killing the driver.More >>
Two people are dead after a fiery crash involving four 18-wheelers early Monday morning, according to officials. Louisiana State Police reported it happened on I-10 East between Grosse Tete and LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish just after 2 a.m.More >>
