2 found slain in Shreveport

Shreveport police found a fatal gunshot victim and a vehicle riddled with bullets in a driveway in the 2900 block of Hillcrest Avenue about 7:37 p.m. Oct. 29. (Source: Craig Bielby/KSLA News 12)

Residents found a man with multiple gunshot wounds dead in a home in the 1700 block of Portland Avenue in Shreveport the evening of Oct. 29. (Source: Kai Scates/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating two homicides.

Residents found a man dead in a home in the 1700 block of Portland Avenue.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the discovery was reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the victim had multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators have not yet identified the man.

A little more than an hour later, police were summoned to a fatal shooting on Hillcrest Avenue between Quilen and West Canal boulevards.

They found a gunshot victim and a vehicle riddled with bullets in a driveway in the 2900 block of Hillcrest about 7:37 p.m.

Officers on the scene said 26-year-old Jaeric Carey was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Witnesses have told investigators that two gunmen walked up to the vehicle and began shooting.

Police report having recovered multiple shell casings. A neighboring house was hit by gunfire. No other injuries were reported.

