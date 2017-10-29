Ceremony to be held for new Marshall police chief

The Marshall Police Department will hold a ceremony on Monday to swear in the department's new Chief of Police.

Cliff Carruth will be sworn in at 2 p.m. at the Marshall Police Department.

According to a news release, Carruth recently retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

... (Carruth) has a total of 26 years of experience in law enforcement; including six years as a police officer with the Longview Police Department. At the time of his retirement, he was the Senior Supervisory Resident Agent at the Little Rock Division of the FBI. He is a graduate of LeTourneau University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Management, as well as the East Texas Police Academy and FBI Academy.

A small reception will follow.

