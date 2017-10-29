SPD: Teens arrested after allegedly firing weapon following confrontation

Bobby Joyce Jr, 17, and two other teens were taken into custody following an incident on Thursday. (Source: SPD)

Three teens have been charged following an incident where Shreveport police say shots were fired after an alleged confrontation with a Shreveport homeowner.

Bobby Joyce Jr, 17 and two other juveniles aged 15 and 16 were charged with criminal trespassing and resisting an Officer, according to a news release. Joyce Jr was also charged with illegal carrying of a weapon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on Oct. 27. Shreveport police responded to a shots fired call in the 9100 block of Simmons Drive in Shreveport's Southwood neighborhood.

Police say that when officers got on the scene, three teens allegedly got into the backyard of a home and knocked on the back door. The homeowner was home and confronted the teens, which they then flee.

A shot was heard soon after but no property or people were struck. No one witnessed the shot, according to police.

The Shreveport police K-9 unit was on the scene to assist with capture and the three were taken into custody.

Joyce was booked into the Shreveport City Jail and the two juveniles were booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

