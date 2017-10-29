Family identifies 2 killed in fire as handyman, ailing brother

Fire Chief Scott Wolverton urges residents to have working smoke detectors, keep combustibles at least 3 feet from heaters, plug heaters directly into an outlet and never leave food cooking unattended. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport family is grieving the loss of two brothers in a house fire early Sunday morning.

And investigators say it could take a few days before they know what caused the fire in the city's Queensborough neighborhood.

Authorities say the fire that destroyed the one-story, wood-frame home in the 2800 block of Stonewall Avenue was reported at 3:48 a.m. by a third brother who lives across the street.

The brother who called 911 was met with heavy flames and smoke when he tried to alert his siblings, firefighters said.

The structure was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived at 3:52 a.m.

Firefighters found the two brothers' bodies in the bedroom area of the home.

Authorities said they are not releasing their names until they are properly identified by the Caddo coroner's office.

A brother, two nieces and two other relatives of the two men identified them to KSLA News 12 as 61-year-old Jack Mosley and 49-year-old Zach Mosely.

"It's just a sad loss, you know, my two brothers," Frank Mosely said. "But it's nothing we can do about it. God got the last call."

Relatives described Zach Mosely as the neighborhood handyman who also dedicated part of his life to caring for his older brother.

Jack Mosely suffered from serious medical conditions, they said.

Fire Chief Scott Wolverton confirmed that one of the two men who died had limited mobility.

"Be with your family. Let your family know you love them every day because you never know when a tragedy such as this one is going to happen," said Jamie Robinson, a niece of the two victims.

Two dozen firefighters had the blaze under control within an hour, the chief said.

While fighting the fire, they had to evacuate the burning home when its roof collapsed, said Battalion Chief Mike Mackey, the on-scene commander.

And a heavily damaged natural gas meter required CenterPoint to intervene with special equipment, he added.

The blaze caused light damage to two vacant homes on either side of the Moselys' property.

Wolverton said that one sustained smoke damage and that part of the siding melted on the other.

Fire officials said it is unclear if the home that burned had working smoke detectors.

And Wolverton urged residents to:

Have a working smoke detector.

Keep combustibles at least 3 feet from heaters.

Plug heaters directly into an outlet; do not use extension cords.

Never leave food cooking unattended.

"Those are some of the main causes of fires in our city," the fire chief said.

