2 killed in early morning Queensborough fire

Shreveport fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Queensborough community on Sunday morning.

According to the Caddo 911 page, the call came in just before 4 o'clock, for a home on Stonewall Avenue.

Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton confirms two men died in the fire and the home is a total loss. Wolverton said that one of the men may have had limited mobility.

It took crews about an hour to put out the blaze.

Fire inspectors say they are now working to determine a cause, but it could take a few days.

Wolverton said the two vacant homes nearby have been damaged from heat and smoke exposure.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.