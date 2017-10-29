2 brothers killed in early morning Queensborough fire

Shreveport fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Queensborough community on Sunday morning.

According to the Caddo 911 page, the call came in just before 4 o'clock, for a home in the 2800 block of Stonewall Avenue.

Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton confirms two men died in the fire and the home is a total loss. Wolverton said that one of the men may have had limited mobility.

The identity of the male victims is pending until the Caddo Coroner’s Office can properly identify the remains.

It took crews about an hour to put out the blaze. All crews were ordered to leave the home because of a roof collapse. Another challenge was a "heavily" damaged gas meter that required special tools for CenterPoint Entergy to fix.

"Crews arrived here on the scene in about 4 minutes," Wolverton said. "Upon arrival, they found a one-story wood frame home that was fully involved with the fire."

Fire inspectors say they are now working to determine a cause, but it could take a few days. It is unknown if the home had working smoke detectors at the time the fire started.

Wolverton said the two vacant homes nearby have been damaged from heat and smoke exposure.

