Country music's Jason Aldean takes to stage at CenturyLink

Country music star Jason Aldean took to the stage at CenturyLink Center in Bossier City at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 28. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Almost a month after the terrifying mass shooting in Las Vegas, country music star Jason Aldean brought his "They Don't Know" tour to Bossier City.

The two-time Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year award winner took to the CenturyLink Center stage at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Aldean was the last performer on stage at a festival in Las Vegas when a gunman killed 59 people and wounded hundreds more in the deadliest mass shooting in the country.

He covered the late Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Town” on Oct. 7 on "Saturday Night Live" in response to the violence.

Aldean's performance Saturday at CenturyLink Center was not the first in Bossier City.

He also performed there in early 2015.

