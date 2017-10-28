ArkLaTex event raises $99K for Alzheimer's disease research

The 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer's raised $99,000. (Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12)

People walked Saturday in Bossier City to raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease and money to fund research for treatment and a cure.

The 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer's at Louisiana Boardwalk raised $99,000.

The emcee for the event was KSLA News 12 anchor Doug Warner, who serves on an area Alzheimer’s Association committee.

More than 5 million people in the United States live with Alzheimer's disease. They include close to 85,000 in Louisiana.

