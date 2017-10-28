ArkLaTex event raises $99K for Alzheimer's disease research

The 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer's raised $99,000. (Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12) BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -
People walked Saturday in Bossier City to raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease and money to fund research for treatment and a cure.
The 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer's at Louisiana Boardwalk raised $99,000.
The emcee for the event was KSLA News 12 anchor Doug Warner, who serves on an area Alzheimer’s Association committee.
More than 5 million people in the United States live with Alzheimer's disease. They include close to 85,000 in Louisiana.
Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.