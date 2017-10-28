11 tips to help protect people, pets, plants, pipes in a freeze - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

  • Video Forecast

11 tips to help protect people, pets, plants, pipes in a freeze

(KSLA) -

Temperatures will drop to or below freezing in many places tonight for the first time this fall.

So the entire ArkLaTex, every parish and county, is under a freeze warning from midnight today until 9 a.m. Sunday. 

Overnight temperatures in the low 30s to upper 20s mean it's time to take steps to protect the P's - people, pets, plants and pipes - from the cold.

Here are a few suggestions:

PEOPLE

  • Avoid leaving heaters unattended, especially when leaving home.
  • Keep clothing, other fabrics and combustibles away from heaters.
  • Don't use extension cords with space heaters.


PETS

  • Provide shelter and warm bedding for pets or bring them indoors.
  • Keep in mind that smaller dogs are less tolerant of the cold than smaller dogs.
  • And if it is difficult to keep your cats inside your home, at least provide a small shelter where they can stay.

PLANTS

  • Cover plants, preferably before sunset, or bring them inside.
  • Water your potted plants. Soil holds more heat when wet.
  • Plants with fleshy petals retain more water, making them more susceptible to freezing. You can help protect them and smaller plants by draping them loosely with plastic, a sheet, blanket or burlap. 
  • Annuals like begonias and impatiens can start having problems at 55 degrees. Cover them with pine straw, bark, leaves or another type of mulch.

PIPES

  • Cover and insulate exterior pipes and faucets to keep them from freezing and bursting.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly