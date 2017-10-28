11 tips to help protect people, pets, plants, pipes in a freeze

Temperatures will drop to or below freezing in many places tonight for the first time this fall.

So the entire ArkLaTex, every parish and county, is under a freeze warning from midnight today until 9 a.m. Sunday.

Overnight temperatures in the low 30s to upper 20s mean it's time to take steps to protect the P's - people, pets, plants and pipes - from the cold.

Here are a few suggestions:

PEOPLE

Avoid leaving heaters unattended, especially when leaving home.

Keep clothing, other fabrics and combustibles away from heaters.

Don't use extension cords with space heaters.



PETS

Provide shelter and warm bedding for pets or bring them indoors.

Keep in mind that smaller dogs are less tolerant of the cold than smaller dogs.

And if it is difficult to keep your cats inside your home, at least provide a small shelter where they can stay.

PLANTS

Cover plants, preferably before sunset, or bring them inside.

Water your potted plants. Soil holds more heat when wet.

Plants with fleshy petals retain more water, making them more susceptible to freezing. You can help protect them and smaller plants by draping them loosely with plastic, a sheet, blanket or burlap.

Annuals like begonias and impatiens can start having problems at 55 degrees. Cover them with pine straw, bark, leaves or another type of mulch.

PIPES

Cover and insulate exterior pipes and faucets to keep them from freezing and bursting.

