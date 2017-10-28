11 tips to help protect people, pets, plants, pipes in a freeze

(KSLA) -
Temperatures will drop to or below freezing in many places tonight for the first time this fall.
So the entire ArkLaTex, every parish and county, is under a freeze warning from midnight today until 9 a.m. Sunday.
Overnight temperatures in the low 30s to upper 20s mean it's time to take steps to protect the P's - people, pets, plants and pipes - from the cold.
Here are a few suggestions:
PEOPLE
- Avoid leaving heaters unattended, especially when leaving home.
- Keep clothing, other fabrics and combustibles away from heaters.
- Don't use extension cords with space heaters.
PETS
- Provide shelter and warm bedding for pets or bring them indoors.
- Keep in mind that smaller dogs are less tolerant of the cold than smaller dogs.
- And if it is difficult to keep your cats inside your home, at least provide a small shelter where they can stay.
PLANTS
- Cover plants, preferably before sunset, or bring them inside.
- Water your potted plants. Soil holds more heat when wet.
- Plants with fleshy petals retain more water, making them more susceptible to freezing. You can help protect them and smaller plants by draping them loosely with plastic, a sheet, blanket or burlap.
- Annuals like begonias and impatiens can start having problems at 55 degrees. Cover them with pine straw, bark, leaves or another type of mulch.
PIPES
- Cover and insulate exterior pipes and faucets to keep them from freezing and bursting.
