Shreveport woman's accused killer set to go on trial Monday

With candles in hand, dozens of people turned out for a vigil in Shreveport meant to honor Alicia West's life and also raise awareness for domestic violence.

Several dozen family members and and community leaders gather to remember those who lost their lives to domestic violence.

A memorial service for domestic violence victims was held Oct. 20 in Centenary College's Brown Memorial Chapel in Shreveport (Source: Marie Waxel/KSLA News 12)

Hundreds came out on Saturday to celebrate the life of a woman whose life was cut short as a result of domestic violence.

Every nine seconds in the U.S. a woman is assaulted or beaten. That is why domestic violence is often described as a silent epidemic. With the holidays right around the corner, one local group wants you to know - there is help out there.

Women stand on bridge to raise awareness about domestic violence

A Shreveport man pleaded not guilty to first degree murder charges Wednesday.

Kelvin Brown II pleads not guilty to the murder of Alicia West

A Benton man wanted by Shreveport police for the fatal stabbing of a Shreveport woman early Saturday morning has turned himself in, police have confirmed.

The Grand Jury of Caddo Parish has returned an indictment for Kelvin Brown II.

Kelvin Dewayne Brown II, 29, of the 400 block of Kingston Road in Benton (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Trial is scheduled to start Monday for a man suspected of cutting a former girlfriend's throat, killing her.

Kelvin Dewayne Brown II, 29, of the 400 block of Kingston Road in Benton, is being tried in connection with the slaying of 33-year-old Alicia West.

She was killed shortly after she ended her relationship with him.

Officers summoned to a home in the 2900 block of Oak Forest Lane in Shreveport just before 4:30 a.m. Dec. 6, 2014, found West with a severe laceration to her neck. She died a short time later at University Health in Shreveport.

Investigators have said that Brown was obsessed with West and was "lying in wait" to attack her once she returned home.

Brown was booked into Shreveport City Jail at 3 p.m. Dec. 6, 2014, on a charge of second-degree murder and later transferred to Caddo Correctional Center, where he has remained since being booked at 9:20 p.m. Dec. 6, 2014.

A Caddo grand jury indicted Brown on Jan. 22, 2015, on a charge of first-degree murder.

The charge was upgraded from second-degree murder after Caddo authorities learned about a restraining order that West was granted against Brown in Bossier Parish.

He pleaded not guilty Feb. 4, 2015, to a charge of first-degree murder.

Brown has chosen to skip a jury trial and let a Caddo District Court judge determine whether he is guilty.

