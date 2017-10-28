Shreveport woman's accused killer set to go on trial Monday

Sunday, November 15 2015 9:16 PM EST2015-11-16 02:16:29 GMT
Sunday, November 29 2015 11:16 PM EST2015-11-30 04:16:07 GMT
Every nine seconds in the U.S. a woman is assaulted or beaten. That is why domestic violence is often described as a silent epidemic. With the holidays right around the corner, one local group wants you to know - there is help out there.More >>
Every nine seconds in the U.S. a woman is assaulted or beaten. That is why domestic violence is often described as a silent epidemic. With the holidays right around the corner, one local group wants you to know - there is help out there.More >>
Tuesday, December 9 2014 11:29 PM EST2014-12-10 04:29:44 GMT
Tuesday, December 9 2014 11:29 PM EST2014-12-10 04:29:44 GMT
With candles in hand, dozens of people turned out for a vigil in Shreveport meant to honor Alicia West's life and also raise awareness for domestic violence. More >>
With candles in hand, dozens of people turned out for a vigil in Shreveport meant to honor Alicia West's life and also raise awareness for domestic violence. More >>
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -
Trial is scheduled to start Monday for a man suspected of cutting a former girlfriend's throat, killing her.
Kelvin Dewayne Brown II, 29, of the 400 block of Kingston Road in Benton, is being tried in connection with the slaying of 33-year-old Alicia West.
She was killed shortly after she ended her relationship with him.
Officers summoned to a home in the 2900 block of Oak Forest Lane in Shreveport just before 4:30 a.m. Dec. 6, 2014, found West with a severe laceration to her neck. She died a short time later at University Health in Shreveport.
Investigators have said that Brown was obsessed with West and was "lying in wait" to attack her once she returned home.
Brown was booked into Shreveport City Jail at 3 p.m. Dec. 6, 2014, on a charge of second-degree murder and later transferred to Caddo Correctional Center, where he has remained since being booked at 9:20 p.m. Dec. 6, 2014.