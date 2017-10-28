Shreveport woman's accused killer set to go on trial Monday - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport woman's accused killer set to go on trial Monday

Kelvin Dewayne Brown II, 29, of the 400 block of Kingston Road in Benton (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office) Kelvin Dewayne Brown II, 29, of the 400 block of Kingston Road in Benton (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Trial is scheduled to start Monday for a man suspected of cutting a former girlfriend's throat, killing her.

Kelvin Dewayne Brown II, 29, of the 400 block of Kingston Road in Benton, is being tried in connection with the slaying of 33-year-old Alicia West.

She was killed shortly after she ended her relationship with him.

Officers summoned to a home in the 2900 block of Oak Forest Lane in Shreveport just before 4:30 a.m. Dec. 6, 2014, found West with a severe laceration to her neck. She died a short time later at University Health in Shreveport.

Investigators have said that Brown was obsessed with West and was "lying in wait" to attack her once she returned home.

Brown was booked into Shreveport City Jail at 3 p.m. Dec. 6, 2014, on a charge of second-degree murder and later transferred to Caddo Correctional Center, where he has remained since being booked at 9:20 p.m. Dec. 6, 2014.

A Caddo grand jury indicted Brown on Jan. 22, 2015, on a charge of first-degree murder.

The charge was upgraded from second-degree murder after Caddo authorities learned about a restraining order that West was granted against Brown in Bossier Parish.

He pleaded not guilty Feb. 4, 2015, to a charge of first-degree murder.

Brown has chosen to skip a jury trial and let a Caddo District Court judge determine whether he is guilty.

